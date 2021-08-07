Owen Spence steps down at Lewisham Borough

LEWISHAM Borough manager Owen Spence has quit after just one game of the new Southern Counties East Division One season.

Spence resigned from the Ladywell Arena outfit in midweek following their 1-0 defeat at Lydd Town in their opening game last Saturday.

Spence, who had previous been first-team assistant manager and under 23s boss at Carshalton Athletic, had been appointed at the end of December 2019.

He said: “I plan on taking a short break away from football due to personal reasons and will return in the near future.”

A club statement read: “We would like to thank Owen for stabilising the club over the last couple of years. Whilst it is sad to see Owen move on, we look forward to seeing him in the near future.”