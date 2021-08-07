FA Cup, Non-League Paper

Macclesfield 4-0 Burscough: Deadly Dwyer is as smooth as silk

By Phil Brennan

MACCLESFIELD 4
Clare 3, Dwyer 20, 31, Coker 45
BURSCOUGH 0

ALL SMILES: Ekow Coker celebrates scoring Macclesfield’s fourth goal
PICTURE: Richard Parkes

WINGER Aaron Dwyer scored twice and created the other two as Macclesfield FC recorded their first ever FA Cup victory with a second win in a week over Burscough.
The Silkmen toppled the Green Army 1-0 in their North West Counties League opener last Saturday and followed that up with a more comprehensive victory this time round – this after having been held to a 4-4 midweek draw by Winsford United.
