Aylesbury United 2-0 Fairford United: It’s Fair play as Ducks ease on

By Ian Pluck

AYLESBURY 2

FAIRFORD UTD 0

SOUTHERN League Aylesbury United came through a hard fought encounter with Step 5 Hellenic League opposition Fairford Town at The Meadow.

The Ducks took the lead six minutes from half time when a Lee Stobbs cross from the right was missed by Ducks centre forward Aaron Berry and the Fairford defence, only to fall to Jamie Jellis, who was unmarked 12 yards out.

He controlled on his chest and hit a volley past keeper Sam Ayres into the top corner.

Despite controlling the play, it took until the 73rd minute for the lead to be extended; a poor back pass ...