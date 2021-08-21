Support is Taylor made for stricken Harrow Borough midfielder David

STEVE BAKER says Harrow Borough will do all they can to support popular midfielder David Taylor through a serious injury – and it starts with the Non-League family’s backing of a fundraising page.

Taylor, an FA Vase winner in 2019 with Chertsey Town, faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after breaking his kneecap in three places in a tackle during Tuesday’s game with Hartley Wintney.

The 27-year-old had only just returned from a cruciate injury that kept him out for nine months.

Taylor is a self-employed builder and, aware he will lose income, boss Baker set up a crowdfunding page to help him through.

Half of the £5,000 target was reached in just two days and Baker says football is showing its positive side.

“The response has been brilliant,” Baker told The NLP. “A lot of people from the club and who know him have donated, but there’s also been people who don’t watch Harrow or know Dave. We’ve had a Newcastle fan, a Chesham United fan, his previous club Hanwell Town have made a generous donation.

“He’s probably not going to be able to work for two or three months. Mentally it’s going to be as tough as it is physically and we just want to help him out as much as we can.”

Baker suffered bad injuries himself in his playing career and he says the Southern League Premier South club will rally around Taylor.

Accidental

“Dave played for me for a couple of years before when I first got the job – I’ve got a soft spot for him because he was part of my original team that kept us up the first year, which was a minor miracle.

“He moved on, had a couple of clubs, won the Vase at Chertsey. Any player or club that’s had Dave will say the same thing, he’s a top lad.

“He came back last year and did his cruciate ligament and had nine months out. So he’s worked really hard to get back.

“There is no blame to attached to the player from the tackle. I’ve seen it back on the video and it is completely accidental. Unfortunately Dave had his leg planted and it was a freak one – but you knew it was a bad one. I’m gutted for him.

“I can only speak from my own point of view. I had two years out of the game when I was playing for Hayes in the Conference, hoping to get on and you have it taken away from you.

“Mentally that is tough to deal with. So as well as financially, we will support him as much as we can mentally and physically. We’ve had a fantastic offer from Football Flow – one of their founders, Dean Hooper, is a mate of mine who I played with at Hayes, and they’ve reached out to offer help in his recovery.

“We’ll make sure we’re there. He’s got a big network of support around him. I thank everyone who has jumped on board and supported it so far.”

Donations are being taken at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stevebaker-2