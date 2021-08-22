Askey so glad Macc are back!

By Matt Badcock

WINNERS: John Askey lifts the National League trophy as manager in 2018 with the Macclesfield Town players

PICTURE: Alamy

JOHN ASKEY can see Macclesfield fans have got a connection with their team again as he takes on a mentoring role at the reborn club – and the Silkmen legend is also ready for his next long-term challenge.

Known as ‘Sir John’ in that corner of Cheshire for being the manager to take Macclesfield Town back into the Football League in 2018, the 56-year-old has linked up with the Step 5 North West Counties League Premier outfit on a short-term basis.

He wil...