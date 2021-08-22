Steve Shore: Why must the big clubs share?

Steve SHORE

CHELMSFORD CITY CHAIRMAN

I read with interest Tracy Crouch’s initial findings on her review of football. While I agree with some of her points, including the structure of the National League being fundamentally flawed, I do question other areas of her findings and wonder how many of those “independent” people she spoke to when doing her research were really that, rather than more self-interested groups.

Not being from a football background (I appreciate at this point many of you will decide my opinion therefore doesn’t count, but please read on) I do apply my business experienc...