Adam Nowakowski signs up for a quick as Bradford Park Avenue man helps club again!

By Neil Harvey

VALUE: Adam Nowakowski

ADAM Nowakowski has signed up at Bradford Park Avenue for just £1-a-week to help the club financially in the post-Covid era.

The 33-year-old was offered more money this term but, in an incredible act of generosity, chose to continue with his bargain value for a second season.

Nowakowski came up with the idea after working from home during the pandemic last year.

“I’m pleased to have to signed for Mark Bower and Danny Boshell for another season at Bradford Park Avenue,” he said, “along with supporting the financial burdens on Non-League football clubs...