Northwich Victoria aid supporter in bid for life-changing surgery

BIG-hearted Northwich Victoria have donated £1,000 to help send 13-year-old fan Olivia Buckley to Turkey for specialist surgery in a life-changing operation to treat a curvature of the spine.

Earlier this year, Olivia was diagnosed with severe scoliosis, and on Tuesday, she flew out with her mother Angela, the North West Counties Premier Division club’s photographer, for the operation.

Her family launched a £47,000 appeal to pay for the surgery which was not available on the NHS. The appeal was picked up by her favourite player, Jack Fleming, who quickly co-opted his team-mates to help out.

A club statement said: “Northwich Victoria are proud that our playing squad, management team and backroom staff have generously taken it upon themselves to donate £1,000 to a crowdfunding appeal for one of our young fans.”

So far, nearly £19,000 has been raised by the appeal.