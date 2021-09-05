Let’s go Inside Out for annual campaign ran by mental health charity If U Care Share Foundation!

NON-LEAGUE clubs around the country are rallying around an annual campaign to encourage an open discussion on mental health.

North East-based suicide prevention charity If U Care Share Foundation have called on the support of the Non-League scene as clubs prepare to participate in the annual #InsideOut campaign, which takes place to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

This year marks the seventh year of the award winning campaign as the Foundation asks players, management and supporters to turn their clothes inside out and post images on social media this weekend and next using the hashtag #AskMeWhy and #InsideOut.

Co-founder Matthew Smith (pictured) has spent time playing in the Northern League with the likes of Durham City and Chester-le-Street Town.

He now plays in the Wearside League for Durham Corinthians – who are managed by his Dad and If U Care Share Foundation Chairman Dean Smith.

Matthew, 27, set up the Foundation alongside his younger brother Ben and cousin Sarah following the passing of his eldest sibling Daniel, who took his own life, without any warning at the age of just 19.

Smith told The NLP: “We know suicide literally can turn someone’s life Inside Out therefore that is why we want to bring the conversation from the Inside Out.

“We know the power of having timely and appropriate support and it starts with a conversation.

“We would love to have the support of people from every walk of life to make this year the biggest Inside Out campaign yet.

“As a Foundation, we have been extremely grateful for the support we have received from the Non-League family over the last five years and we would encourage everyone within the game to once again wear an item of clothing inside, start a conversation and spread our message.”

Clubs can find out more about the Inside Out campaign, register to take part and download posters and guides by heading to https://www.ifucareshare.co.uk/inside-out