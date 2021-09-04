Our Sam showed class until the end – Highgate United boss Simon Johnson

Gate boss pays tribute to tragic assistant Oji

By Andy Mitchell

SAM Oji knew his life was coming to an end yet could not resist helping his new gaffer with transfer targets.

Looking back through WhatsApp messages, Highgate United’s summer appointment Simon Johnson now realises that Oji, the respected senior player chosen to be his assistant, had kept a focus on the club’s future even after learning of his own devastating prognosis.

The Midlands circuit has been rocked by the news of Oji’s passing following a short illness at the age of just 35.

Former clubs Arsenal and Birmingham City hav...