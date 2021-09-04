Milligan enjoying mixing it with the Brig boys!

By Matt Badcock

BOSS: Bamber Bridge’s Jamie Milligan

JAMIE MILLIGAN reckons Bamber Bridge’s good form ahead of the FA Cup break was helped by a steep opening-day learning curve against Buxton.

Milligan’s Brig were beaten 3-0 by the fancied Bucks but have given their boss the perfect response.

Four wins – including a 4-1 victory against Hyde as well as a 5-1 triumph over Gainsborough Trinity – and a draw sees them fourth in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division.

Yesterday was a break from league action as they took on West Allotment Celtic in the FA Cup, but the former Fylde and Fleetwood...