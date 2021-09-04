Milligan enjoying mixing it with the Brig boys!

By Matt Badcock
BOSS: Bamber Bridge’s Jamie Milligan
JAMIE MILLIGAN reckons Bamber Bridge’s good form ahead of the FA Cup break was helped by a steep opening-day learning curve against Buxton.
Milligan’s Brig were beaten 3-0 by the fancied Bucks but have given their boss the perfect response.
Four wins – including a 4-1 victory against Hyde as well as a 5-1 triumph over Gainsborough Trinity – and a draw sees them fourth in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division.
Yesterday was a break from league action as they took on West Allotment Celtic in the FA Cup, but the former Fylde and Fleetwood...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login