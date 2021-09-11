Tonbridge Angels chairman backs Fair Game movement to force change

By David Richardson

TONBRIDGE Angels chairman Dave Netherstreet believes the Fair Game movement can force a change in football governance.

A group of 29 clubs across Non-League and the EFL revealed their vision for the game this week.

Fair Game have produced a 48-page manifesto detailing solutions to various problems within football, including the owners and directors test, financial sustainability, protecting the heritage of clubs, a fairer distribution of TV revenues, opposing the European Super League and tackling discrimination.

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch is currently leadin...