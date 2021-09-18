Ambitious Blue Star can shine brightly

By Mark Carruthers
HEART OF THE CLUB: Newcastle Blue Star are pulling together
PICTURE: Ken Fitzpatrick
AMBITIOUS Newcastle Blue Star are making big noises in the North East Non-League game – and that was before the discovery of a World War II bomb in the foundations of their home ground!
In the Step 7 Northern Alliance, Blue Star’s Denton Road ground has undergone a major transformation over the last three years. Local businessmen Steve Best is spearheading a drive to allow his club to follow the example of the likes of South Shields and Morpeth Town.
The immediate target is promotion ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login