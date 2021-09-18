Ambitious Blue Star can shine brightly

By Mark Carruthers

HEART OF THE CLUB: Newcastle Blue Star are pulling together

PICTURE: Ken Fitzpatrick

AMBITIOUS Newcastle Blue Star are making big noises in the North East Non-League game – and that was before the discovery of a World War II bomb in the foundations of their home ground!

In the Step 7 Northern Alliance, Blue Star’s Denton Road ground has undergone a major transformation over the last three years. Local businessmen Steve Best is spearheading a drive to allow his club to follow the example of the likes of South Shields and Morpeth Town.

The immediate target is promotion ...