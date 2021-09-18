FA VASE FACTFILE: Vase goal-fest has fans fired up!

By Phil Annets

@FAVASEFACTFILE

BRIGHT BRIS: Kain Edmondson (right) celebrates scoring the third with Asa White during Brislington’s 4-0 home win over Fleet Town

PICTURE: Ric Mellis

AFTER a glut of goals in the last round – only two of the 199 games ended goal-less – more of the same is hoped for in the FA Vase 2nd Qualifying Round.

Leading the way in the 1st Qualifying Round goalwise, with a competition record-breaking 18-0 victory, were Hinckley AFC who are rewarded for their goal-fest with a short trip to very local rivals Hinckley LR FC. Another very local derby sees Andover Town ho...