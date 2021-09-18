FA VASE FACTFILE: Vase goal-fest has fans fired up!

By Phil Annets
@FAVASEFACTFILE
BRIGHT BRIS: Kain Edmondson (right) celebrates scoring the third with Asa White during Brislington’s 4-0 home win over Fleet Town
PICTURE: Ric Mellis
AFTER a glut of goals in the last round – only two of the 199 games ended goal-less – more of the same is hoped for in the FA Vase 2nd Qualifying Round.
Leading the way in the 1st Qualifying Round goalwise, with a competition record-breaking 18-0 victory, were Hinckley AFC who are rewarded for their goal-fest with a short trip to very local rivals Hinckley LR FC. Another very local derby sees Andover Town ho...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login