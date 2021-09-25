Lewes name former USA international as new head of performance

LEWES have appointed former USA international Kelly Lindsey as their new head of performance.

Lindsey’s role will operate across both the men’s and women’s team at the Sussex club with the aim “to improve training and match day performance and support the club to transition to a high-performance environment and ethic.”

She joins Lewesfrom the Royal Moroccan Football Federation where she was director of women’s football having previously been head coach of the women’s national team for the Afghanistan Football Federation.

Lindsey has also held the roles of technical director and head of coach education and development at the Major League Sports Academy in Hong Kong.

Lindsey won four caps for the US women’s national team between 2000 and 2002 before injury cut short her professional playing career.

Lewes boss Tony Russell said: “Having met her a number of times it’s clear to see she’s going to be a massive asset to our football club.

“She has a wealth of experience from all around the world, so I am really looking forward to hearing and seeing the new ideas that she has for us to take the club forward.”