Where’s Wally? They’re on a Vase roll

By Matt Badcock
GROUP EFFORT: Wallingford Town celebrate their unique progression in the FA Vase
PICTURE: Cameron Howard/ cameronhowardphoto
HEAR about the FA Vase tie that had more goals in regulation 90 minutes than in the penalty shootout? That, though, was not the only eye-catching part of Wallingford Town’s progression this campaign.
The Combined Counties League Division One outfit certainly have a story to tell after reaching the first round proper last weekend.
With time almost up, Step 6 Wally were 4-2 down at higher-level Bishops Cleeve having seen their early lead overturned. K...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login