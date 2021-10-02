Potters Bar Town A-A Kingstonian: Nature denies Scholars!

By Alan Evans

POTTERS BAR TN A (1)

Esan 68

KINGSTONIAN A (0)

WATER NIGHTMARE! Kingstonian’s Nyren Clunis battls through standing to water to get a shot in

PICTURE: Ric Mellis

POTTERS Bar had their 1-0 lead against league leaders Kingstonian taken away due to a waterlogged pitch causing the game to be abandoned.

Before the game was called off, Al Droubi dropped the ball from a cross into the box 15 minutes in.

Banton tried to capitalise on the error, but he was unable to turn his shot in.

Bar nearly had a lucky goal just before the half an hour mark: Delfyer threaded a pass into Samson ...