GUISELEY ACADEMY 3 FC HALIFAX TN 2

FC HALIFAX continued their inconsistent start to the season after they were beaten at Guiseley in the NLFA North Division.The visitors struggled to adapt to the weather conditions throughout.Town had a great opportunity in the opening minutes, though, their free kick effort didn’t quite curl enough and hit the side netting.The Shaymen struggled to impose their personality on the game and the hosts took full advantage of this, with Josh Stones netting his tenth of the season from close range.Stones came close to doubling his tally but struck wide from a great position.Halif...