Fan-led review gets thumbs up from supporters

By Nick Brodrick TUST Supporter Liaison Officer
REPRESENTED: Fans, like those at Torquay, are protected
TRACEY Crouch’s long-awaited Fan-Led Review has now been published receiving a big thumbs-up from supporters’ groups throughout the country– but not from club CEOs.
It is significant that this much-needed review of football governance is based on evidence from hundreds of supporters’ groups, including my own Torquay United Supporters’ Trust ( TUST ) and individuals.
So what is TUST’s assessment? We believe this is a thorough, comprehensive report outlining the vital changes that footba...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login