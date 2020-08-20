Witton Albion secure serial winner in veteran defender Steve McNulty

Witton Albion boss Carl Macauley has added veteran defender Steve McNulty to his list of quality signings for the new Northern Premier League season.

Pictured winning the National League play-offs with Tranmere Rovers in 2016, the 26-year-old central defender and serial winner was unveiled at Wincham Park on Thursday following the recent arrival of Isaac Baldwin, Scott Bakkor, Josh Gregory, Steven Tames and James Hooper on Tuesday.

McNulty has wealth of experience with more than 600 career appearances under his belt since kicking off his career at Liverpool and skippering the Reds at under-19 level.

After his release from the Anfield club in 2003, the Liverpool-born defender moved into Non-League, starting at Burscough before moving to Vauxhall Motors and captained Barrow to promotion into the Conference.

PRESS RELEASE ?

Witton Albion sign Steve McNulty!https://t.co/sfno9LrEw1 pic.twitter.com/SZLvenDW9Q — Witton Albion Football Club (@WittonAlbion) August 20, 2020

A move to Fleetwood Town in 2009 saw McNulty achieve two more promotions, helping the club rise from the Conference North to League Two, again as captain.

After leaving The Cod Army, the defender moved south to join Luton Town and once more earned promotion as The Hatters moved from the Conference into League Two, voted into the PFA League Two Team of the Season by his peers in the process.

McNulty returned to the North West to join Tranmere Rovers in 2015 and yet won his fifth and sixth career promotion to help the Wirral club back from Non-League into League One, playing an instrumental role in the heart of the defence and as captain.

Following his release from Prenton Park, McNulty joined National League North side York City last term, helping The Minstermen to the play-offs where they lost out to eventual winners Altrincham.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper every weekend for all the latest news from the FA, competitions, clubs and much more!

CLUB NEWS | @WittonAlbion The man, the myth.. the legend. Welcome to Wincham Park, Steve!#ANNOUNCEMCNULTY https://t.co/I2GdviQAtV — The Non League Nomad (Stay Alert ??) (@theNLNomads) August 20, 2020

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it. Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @WittonAlbion/@theNLNomads/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Fleetwood Town, Fleetwood Town FC, Liverpool, Liverpool FC, Luton Town, Luton Town FC, Northern Premier League, Steve McNulty, Tranmere Rovers, Tranmere Rovers FC, Witton Albion, Witton Albion FC, York City, York City FC