Arron Parkinson persuaded to return to helm by Daventry Town

Popular boss Arron Parkinson is back at the helm of BetVictor Southern League Daventy Town after reconsidering his decision to quit.

Parkinson, pictured, walked away two weeks ago citing concerns over the club’s finances and ability to compete in the Southern League’s Division One Central after taking them up from the lower reaches of the United Counties League.

The former Purple Army defender will be back on the touchline on Saturday for the visit of North Leigh to Browns Road after the club’s board accepted “considerable work” needed to be done following discussions over his shock departure.

Daventry Town’s chairman Steve Tubb told fans the Northamptonshire club was delighted to see Parkinson return in time for the festive season in a club statement.

CLUB STATEMENT: Daventry Town FC are pleased to announce that manager Arron Parkinson has reconsidered his decision to resign and will be back in charge at Daventry Town’s next game. For a full copy of the statement go to https://t.co/mMBCgzCM0D pic.twitter.com/fCaa4jKgxg — Daventry Town FC (@DaventryTownFC) December 18, 2019

The statement read: “Daventry Town FC are pleased to announce that manager Arron Parkinson has reconsidered his decision to resign and will be back in charge at Daventry Town’s next game.

“Parky has made the decision to stay following discussions with the board who asked him to reconsider.

“The board understand the original reasoning behind Parky’s decision to resign and accept that there is considerable work off the pitch to be done, with particular attention needed to attract the sponsorship required to maintain a side at Southern League level.

“The board are delighted with Parky’s decision. We would like to thank Ady Fuller and Matt Finlay who had stepped in to assist as interim management.

“Chairman Steve Tubb writes: ‘Everyone connected with Daventry Town Football Club are delighted with this early Christmas present and we are all now looking forward to the Christmas festivities with our home game this Saturday against North Leigh and our Boxing Day encounter away at Bedworth United.

‘2020 sees the club striving for more sponsors, volunteers and supporters as we continue in our quest in the BetVictor Southern League. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!’”

Image courtesy of dtfc.co.uk

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Daventry Town, Daventry Town FC, Southern League