James Stokoe returns to touchline role as new Wimborne Town boss

James Stokoe is settling into the hot-seat at Southern League Wimborne Town today after being named as the successor to Danny Holmes.

Stokoe, pictured, was appointed by the Magpies on Thursday, 24 hours after former Middlesbrough, AFC Bournemouth, Aldershot Town and Farnborough midfielder Holmes stood down on Wednesday.

A coach at AFC Bournemouth’s academy for almost nine years, he took the helm in September 2019 following the departure of his brother Matty Holmes, having been on the first team coaching staff at The Cuthbury since June 2016.

Midfielder Stokoe, who made more than 450 appearances in two spells with the Southern League Premier Division South club and scored over 100 goals. The 34-year-old stood down as assistant manager last season to concentrate on playing.

The Board of Directors are delighted to announce that James Stokoe has been appointed first team manager and Mark Gamble as assistant manager. We welcome them both to their new roles and new signings to follow so watch this space … ??#wimbornetownfc #jamesstokoe #markgamble pic.twitter.com/KewU0TgmvU — Wimborne Town FC (@WimborneTownFC) June 17, 2020

The ex-Eastleigh, Lymington & New Milton and Farnborough player will be assisted by Mark Gamble, 33. Another former Magpies star, he’s been a team-mate of Stokoe`s at Farnborough and Bashley and has also turned out for Winchester City and AFC Totton.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & wimbornetownfc.co.uk

