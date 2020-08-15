Southern League tell fans when they’ll release new season’s fixtures

Southern League officials have told fans they will publish their 2020/21 fixtures on the last Friday in August as clubs continue their friendly campaigns behind closed doors this weekend.

Barring potential changes to the Government’s Coronavirus lockdown measures, the competition is getting ready to kick off the delayed 2020/21 season on Saturday 19 September.

According to a statement released on Friday, the fixtures will be published on the league’s website at 1pm on Friday 28 August.

The Southern League also reminded fans that the fixtures release is conditional on getting the green light in the coming weeks from the Football Association as plans are confirmed for the return of supporters.

Fixtures Release Date & Time Announced Important date for your diary. Read More on our website at https://t.co/Ar4c7gC1vQ pic.twitter.com/DVQqa5kOsd — The Southern League (@SouthernLeague1) August 14, 2020

The statement read: “The Southern Football League has announced the date and time it will publish the 2020/21 fixtures, scheduled to commence on Saturday 19th September 2020. It is the league’s intention to publish the fixtures on Friday 28th August at 1pm.

“The league cup competition is suspended for the 2020/21 season due to its later start than usual. Any change to the season`s start date or the fixtures release date will be notified on the website and social media, but at present, the league are working towards a start date of 19th September.

“The situation is prone to changes as the League awaits Government approval on certain matters.”

More businesses including bowling alleys, soft play centres and casinos have reopened in England this weekend as lockdown rules ease.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

