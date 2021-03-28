National League general manager Mark Ives: We had to go by the rulebook over charges

NATIONAL LEAGUE general manager Mark Ives says the framework set out in the standardised rules needed to be followed when it came to dealing with the charges against Dover and the non-fulfilment of fixtures at Step 2.

Despite financial concerns across the league, Dover Athletic were the sole Step 1 club to stop playing altogether and won’t be restarting.

As a result, the outcome of the 15 games they have played have been expunged from the record and the National League table adjusted accordingly, while the Whites have also been fined £40,000 and will start next season on minus 12 points.

Ive...