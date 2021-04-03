Notts County 1-0 Wrexham: County back – making a Mark!

By Matt Badcock
NOTTS COUNTY 1
Ellis 80
WREXHAM 0
MATCH WINNER: Mark Ellis sets off in celebration after his close-range finish earned Notts County a hard-earned victory
PICTURE: Ritchie Sumpter
THE CHEERS could be heard across the Trent when Mark Ellis turned in a late, vital, winner for Notts County.
For new boss Ian Burchnall it was more like the sound of relief as he got his Magpies reign up and running with a huge three points against their promotion rivals in his third game in charge.
No wonder Burchnall, who also saw the welcome return from the bench of Callum Roberts, promise...
