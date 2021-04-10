Barnet rout was for the fans says Wealdstone defender Jerome Okimo

By Jon Couch

AH-OK! Jerome Okimo heads Wealdstone in front against rivals Barnet

PICTURE: Adam Williams

SCORER Jerome Okimo helped Wealdstone rally to a derby demolition of Barnet – and then dedicated it to the fans who couldn’t be there to witness it.

Defender Okimo took just five minutes to find the target and set the Stones on their way before a double from Dennon Lewis and further goals from Craig Fasanmade and Jacob Mendy (penalty) completed a thumping 5-1 win over their rock bottom north-west London rivals.

The result heaped further pressure on Bees chairman Tony Kleanthous, who ...