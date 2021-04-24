Eastleigh 1-0 Sutton United: No title jitters, insists Sutton boss Gray

By David Richardson
EASTLEIGH 1
Marriott 43
SUTTON UNITED 0
KILLER INSTINCT: Adam Marriott is mobbed after scoring the only goal to dent Sutton United’s title hopes
PICTURE: Graham Scambler
BECOMING National League champions is never easy. Sutton United are beginning to find that out now – the hard way!
The U’s have won just twice in their last eight games and scored just four goals – that all came against Altrincham – in five matches.
Yet you won’t find flourishing manager Matt Gray panicking now after seeing his side fire another blank in a narrow defeat to play-off hopefuls E...
