Eastleigh 1-0 Sutton United: No title jitters, insists Sutton boss Gray

By David Richardson

EASTLEIGH 1

Marriott 43

SUTTON UNITED 0

KILLER INSTINCT: Adam Marriott is mobbed after scoring the only goal to dent Sutton United’s title hopes

PICTURE: Graham Scambler

BECOMING National League champions is never easy. Sutton United are beginning to find that out now – the hard way!

The U’s have won just twice in their last eight games and scored just four goals – that all came against Altrincham – in five matches.

Yet you won’t find flourishing manager Matt Gray panicking now after seeing his side fire another blank in a narrow defeat to play-off hopefuls E...