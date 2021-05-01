Sutton United 3-1 Aldershot Town: Firing U’s keep title destiny in their hands

By DAVID RICHARDSON

SUTTON UTD 3

Wilson 8, John 45+2, Olaofe 73

ALDERSHOT T 1

Miller 23

KEY MOMENT: Louis John powers home a header to put Sutton back in front

PICTURE: Paul Loughlin

MATT Gray reinforced the message that all Sutton can do is keeping winning with the title race in their hands after another hard-fought victory.

The U’s remain a point behind leaders Torquay but hold a game in hand with six fixtures to play.

Aldershot gave them a scare in the first-half by fighting back from Donovan Wilson’s early opener through Ricky Miller – but Louis John scored a crucial header...