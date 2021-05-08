Wealdstone 0-5 Dagenham & Redbridge: It’s six of the best for 5-star Daggers

By Nicole Cho-Yee

WEALDSTONE 0

DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE 5

Balanta 1, Robinson 4, 90+1, McCallum 21, 36

ALL SMILES: Scorer Paul McCallum, left, leads the celebrations

PIC: Adam Williams

FIVE-STAR Dagenham & Redbridge showed why they are the National League’s in-form team, running riot in the first half against Wealdstone to further propel their play-off hopes.

Two goals apiece from Matt Robinson and Paul McCallum, along with a deserved goal for the energetic captain Angelo Balanta, secured a sixth win on the bounce for the Daggers.

Balanta drew first blood inside the opening minu...