Wealdstone 0-5 Dagenham & Redbridge: It’s six of the best for 5-star Daggers

By Nicole Cho-Yee
WEALDSTONE 0
DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE 5
Balanta 1, Robinson 4, 90+1, McCallum 21, 36
ALL SMILES: Scorer Paul McCallum, left, leads the celebrations
PIC: Adam Williams
FIVE-STAR Dagenham & Redbridge showed why they are the National League’s in-form team, running riot in the first half against Wealdstone to further propel their play-off hopes.
Two goals apiece from Matt Robinson and Paul McCallum, along with a deserved goal for the energetic captain Angelo Balanta, secured a sixth win on the bounce for the Daggers.
Balanta drew first blood inside the opening minu...
