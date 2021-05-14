National League play-off schedule confirmed with final set for Bristol City’s Ashton Gate

Five season-defining matches will take place over a three-week period, with all games shown exclusively live by BT Sport.

With Wembley Stadium unavailable due to hosting Euro 2020 fixtures, The National League has confirmed Bristol’s Ashton Gate will host this season’s Vanarama Promotion Final.

The 27,000-capacity stadium, home of Bristol City, has undergone major renovation work in recent years, transforming into a leading UK sporting venue.

Since 2018, the play-off positions have been increased to six – with the champions being promoted automatically.

The remaining six sides fight it out for one final slot with two eliminator matches taking place before the semi-finals.

The one-off match format has added even more excitement and kept more clubs involved in the shake-up for longer.

Due to the current Government sporting guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, all play-off eliminator and semi-final matches will be played at reduced stadium capacity with only home fans permitted.

Supporters of both participating clubs in the Vanarama National League Promotion Final at Ashton Gate will be able to attend in limited numbers.

Further information will be confirmed closer to the time of the event.

Vanarama National League Play-Off Schedule:

Saturday 5th June 2021 – 4pm – Elimination Round – Match A – 5th place vs 6th place

Sunday 6th June 2021 – 4pm – Elimination Round – Match B – 4th place vs 7th Place

Saturday 12th June 2021 – 12pm – Semi Final – 2nd place vs winner of Match A

Sunday 13th June 2021 – 12pm – Semi Final – 3rd place vs winner of Match B

Sunday 20th June 2021 – 2pm – Promotion Final – Ashton Gate