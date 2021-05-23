Sutton United clinch National League title and secure Football League status for the first time

Sutton United are National League champions – and heading to the Football League for the first time in their 123-year history.

Over 1,000 U’s fans lifted the roof off Gander Green Lane when Isaac Olaofe made sure they would be going up with their third goal ten minutes from time after Louis John had bagged a second following Rob Milsom’s first-half opener.

Sutton showed exactly why they deserve to be champions – they were relentless in their pressure, suffocating a Hartlepool United side that is still gunning for third place.

The U’s came flying out of the blocks and should have led through their captain Craig Eastmond. He was played in by Omar Bugiel, rounded goalkeeper Brad James, but couldn’t turn his effort on target.

Hartlepool played their part in an all-action start with Jamie Sterry’s shot from the edge of the area coming back off the post before Lewis Cass’ follow-up was pushed behind by keeper Dean Bouzanis.

The U’s went straight down the other end and saw Bugiel’s deflected effort sneak past a post.

Then, James collided with Donovan Wilson in the area sparking big claims for a penalty which were dismissed by referee Simon Mather.

Sutton were getting closer playing with a strong wind which almost helped carry in Milsom’s corner, diverted onto the crossbar by the head of Bugiel.

Finally their moment came ten minutes before the break as Milsom’s free-kick from 25 yards was fumbled in by James.

Bouzanis would have summed up Sutton’s dream season had his strike from a free-kick inside his own half dropped over James and not the crossbar.

Luke Armstrong gave Sutton a heart-stopping moment at the beginning of the second half, handling the ball into the net and the goal was disallowed.

Similarly, Ryan Johnson was a whisker away from conceding a penalty as Isaac Olaofe beat him to the ball on the edge of the area and was brought down by the centre-back.

Sutton were playing well, especially given the occasion, and Louis John almost made it two but saw his header hit the crossbar.

James then tipped behind an overhead kick from Wilson before Olaofe shot over on a breakaway.

It was only a matter of time and finally the pressure told as John’s volley from a corner deflected past James.

Sutton were put into dreamland with ten minutes to play as Olaofe did superbly to beat his marker and fire past James to seal the title.