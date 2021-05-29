FC Halifax Town 1-2 Chesterfield: Tyson lands crucial blow to set up play-off clash with former club

By CHRIS DUNLAVY
FC HALIFAX TOWN 1
Stephenson 31
CHESTERFIELD 2
Mandeville 14, Tyson 79
CHESTERFIELD’S former Notts County striker Nathan Tyson struck a late winner to set up a playoff Eliminator against his old side.
The Spireites arrived in Yorkshire knowing that victory would seal a place in the top seven, but made hard work of it against a spirited Halifax side with slender play-off ambitions of their own.
Results elsewhere meant the Shaymen ultimately had no chance of qualification, but Pete Wild’s were in contention to the bitter end and spurned a wonderful chance to forge ahead ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login