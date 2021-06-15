Neal Ardley confirmed as new Solihull Moors manager

National League club Solihull Moors have named Neal Ardley as their new first-team manager.

Photo: Alamy

The former Notts County and AFC Wimbledon boss will be assisted by former Northern Ireland striker Jimmy Quinn and the experienced Greg Abbott has also joined the club on a consultancy basis.

Ardley revealed he was enticed by the ambition shown by the Moors and is relishing the challenge of helping the club continue to move forwards.

He told the club website: “After leaving Notts County I was hoping my next job could be a project that would give me the chance to take a club forward.

“From day one after meeting Darryl (Eales), Tim (Murphy) and Craig (Cope) it was clear there’s a huge ambition to go alongside the wonderful story of Solihull Moors.

“I hope to add to the great work that’s been put in place and keep the club moving forward on and off the pitch.

“I’m really looking forward to starting with the players after their strong finish to last season, and working closely with Quinny and all the staff at the club.

“Alongside this, Greg Abbott’s huge knowledge and contacts will help the club attract and recruit even more quality to the squad. I’m excited to get going.”