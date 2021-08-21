Solihull Moors 2-2 Wrexham: Dragons denied by last-gasp Sbarra

By Dave Lawrence

SOLIHULL MOORS 2

Sbarra 18, 90+4

WREXHAM 2

Mullin 27 (pen), Jones 30

YOU BEAUTY: Joe Sbarra wheels away after scorig his first goal

PICTURE: Alamy

NEW boss Neal Ardley saw his Solihull Moors side salvage a share of the opening day spoils thanks to a lastgasp equaliser from Joe Sbarra – his second strike of the game.

It looked as though first half efforts from marquee summer signing Paul Mullin and David Jones would ensure the points headed back to north Wales but the diminutive midfield maestro had other thoughts and drilled home in injury time.

Ardley praised his tw...