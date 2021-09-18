Bromley 2-0 Barnet: Ravens are on song to add to misery of Kewell

By Machel Hewitt

BROMLEY 2

Cheek 20, Bush 62

BARNET 0

BROMLEY returned to winning ways with a workmanlike victory against a winless Barnet side, a result that heaps early season pressure on Bees manager Harry Kewell.

Goals in either half from Michael Cheek, from the penalty spot, and Chris Bush completed what was, by the end, a routine second victory of the season for the Ravens.

As for Barnet, it’s now just two points from their opening seven games – a run of form which bears little improvement from last season’s disastrous campaign, despite a raft of summer arrivals.

With boss Kewell ...