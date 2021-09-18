Wealdstone 2-2 Aldershot Town: Andrews ensures a headache for Stones

By Nicole Cho-Yee
WEALDSTONE 2
Jackson 26, Umerah 62
ALDERSHOT TN 2
Andrews 48, 69
A CORIE Andrews double twice pegged back Wealdstone to secure a vital point on the road for improving Aldershot at The Vale.
Talisman Andrews struck a second half brace to earn a point for Danny Searle’s men after Ira Jackson and a fifth of the season for Josh Umerah had twice put the Stones in the ascendancy.
The point continues Aldershot’s recovery after the midweek victory at Southend United ended a run of five straight defeats to open their season.
Searle said: “We created more than enough chances to ...
