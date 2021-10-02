Solihull Moors 2-0 Southend United: Moors pile on the misery for Brown

By Dave Lawrence

SOLIHULL MOORS 2

Hobson (og) 29, Ball 54 (pen)

SOUTHEND UTD 0

UNDER-FIRE Southend United boss Phil Brown is the right man to guide the Shrimpers away from the foot of the National League table.

That’s the message from Solihull Moors manager Neal Ardley after his side inflicted a fourth straight defeat for the Blues.

“I’ve had it at Notts,” Ardley said. “It’s a team that has come down and fans automatically think you should be at the top of the league.

“But this league’s...