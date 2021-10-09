Altrincham 2-0 Maidenhead United: Matt finish does the job for Alty!

By Andy Marshall

ALTRINCHAM 2

Kosylo 56, Peers 90

MAIDENHEAD U 0

ALTRINCHAM’S remarkable start to the season continued as they secured all three points in a comfortable victory against struggling Maidenhead United.

Second-half goals from Matty Kosylo and Tom Peers saw the Robins make it six wins from nine this term as they assert themselves as one of this season’s surprise packages.

Victory took the Robins to within one point of the playoff places with two games in hand on many of their rivals but assistant manager Neil Sorvel was quick to put to bed any suggestion they may be one of th...