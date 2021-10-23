Solihull Moors 1-0 FC Halifax Town: Maycock off the mark at last

By David Lawrence
SOLIHULL MOORS 1
Maycock 52
FC HALIFAX TN 0
MATCH WINNER: Solihull Moors’ Callum Maycock is mobbed after scoring his first senior goal
PICTURE: Richard King
CALLUM Maycock chalked up his first senior goal to steer Moors to a hard-fought victory over promotion rivals FC Halifax Town.
Loan spells at Macclesfield, Leamington and Curzon Ashton while a Coventry City player failed to see him on the scoresheet and he had also drawn a blank in more than 50 games for Solihull.
But he was on target when it mattered, planting the ball past visiting keeper Sam Johnson early in...
