Solihull Moors 1-0 FC Halifax Town: Maycock off the mark at last

By David Lawrence

SOLIHULL MOORS 1

Maycock 52

FC HALIFAX TN 0

MATCH WINNER: Solihull Moors’ Callum Maycock is mobbed after scoring his first senior goal

PICTURE: Richard King

CALLUM Maycock chalked up his first senior goal to steer Moors to a hard-fought victory over promotion rivals FC Halifax Town.

Loan spells at Macclesfield, Leamington and Curzon Ashton while a Coventry City player failed to see him on the scoresheet and he had also drawn a blank in more than 50 games for Solihull.

But he was on target when it mattered, planting the ball past visiting keeper Sam Johnson early in...