King’s Lynn Town 2-6: Wrexham put poor Linnets to the sword

By Greg Plummer

KING’S LYNN T 2

Clunan 12, Linton 86

WREXHAM 6

Hayden 22, Davies 57, Mullin 62, Ponticelli 76, Jarvis 90, Green 90+5

KING’S Lynn Town’s woeful home form shows no signs of ending after they were torn apart by an efficient Wrexham outfit at The Walks.

The Linnets opened the scoring when Michael Clunan put them ahead early on before Aaron Hayden headed in his third goal of the season to level.

Lynn were very much in the game until after half-time but individual errors and injury cost the Norfolk side dearly as the Red Dragons ran riot in the second half.

Jordan Davies, Paul...