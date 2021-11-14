Southend United 0-2 Woking: Cards impress at both ends!

By Chris Phillips

SOUTHEND UTD 0

WOKING 2

Campbell 22, Kretzschmar 88 (pen)

ON FIRE: Tahvon Campbell scores his latest goal and Woking’s first

PICTURE: Arron Gent

WOKING assistant Ian Dyer insisted he was equally as pleased with the clean sheet as he was with the goals in the Cards’ impressive win at Southend United.

The well-deserved victory at Roots Hall saw Woking move up to tenth in the table.

And Dyer was pleased with the performance at both ends of the pitch.

“We felt having watched Southend that mobility and getting down the sides of their three centre halves would be the way ...