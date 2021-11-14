Yeovil Town 2-1 Eastleigh: Tom’s got the answer as Glovers march on

By Sheridan Robins

YEOVIL TOWN 2

Knowles 43, Yussuf 77

EASTLEIGH 1

Pritchard 68

YEOVIL Town leapfrogged Eastleigh in the National League table following a hard-fought win at Huish Park, with the away side still with only one victory on the road this season.

A wonder strike from Tom Knowles and an excellent finish from Adi Yussuf sunk the Spirites, who equalised with Harry Pritchard’s fourth goal of the season from close range.

It was a relatively even first half, with the visitors creating half chances from Pritchard and Ben House from set plays and the home side going close from a corn...