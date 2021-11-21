Grimsby Town 1-0 Southend United: Mariners find that winning formula

By David Elliott

GRIMSBY TOWN 1

Taylor 3

SOUTHEND UTD 0

GRIMSBY brought a run of four straight defeats in all competitions to an end as Ryan Taylor’s early goal secured a home victory over struggling Southend on Friday night.

The Mariners missed chances to add to the scoreline but Paul Hurst’s side limited their visitors to few opportunities to claim a deserved three points in the battle of last season’s relegated EFL clubs.

“We wanted to get back to winning ways,” said Hurst, still smarting over last week’s defeat at Aldershot. “It’s taken us longer than I would have liked.

“Overall, w...