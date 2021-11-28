Wealdstone 1-4 Stockport County: Challinor is getting a tune out of Hatters

Stockport showing top form

By David Richardson

WEALDSTONE 1 Jackson 87

STOCKPORT CO 4 Quigley 26, Crankshaw 58, 67, 80

GREAT SCOTT: Stockport County’s Scott Quigley opens the scoring and inset, Ollie Crankshaw with the match ball

PICTURE: Mike Petch

DAVE Challinor has taken the handbrake off at Stockport County – and now they are heading for top gear.

County netted four more at Wealdstone to take their tally to 16 goals from their last four games, moving them into playoff contention.

They are only six points behind leaders Chesterfield and are playing the type of football under new ...