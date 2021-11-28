National League, Stockport County, Wealdstone

Wealdstone 1-4 Stockport County: Challinor is getting a tune out of Hatters

on

More in National League:

Stockport showing top form
By David Richardson

WEALDSTONE 1 Jackson 87

STOCKPORT CO 4 Quigley 26, Crankshaw 58, 67, 80

GREAT SCOTT: Stockport County’s Scott Quigley opens the scoring and inset, Ollie Crankshaw with the match ball
PICTURE: Mike Petch

DAVE Challinor has taken the handbrake off at Stockport County – and now they are heading for top gear.
County netted four more at Wealdstone to take their tally to 16 goals from their last four games, moving them into playoff contention.
They are only six points behind leaders Chesterfield and are playing the type of football under new ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login