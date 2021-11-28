Altrincham 1-2 Southend United: Penalty hero seals away-day joy for boss Kev

Robins fail to repeat heroics

By Andy Marshall

ALTRINCHAM 1

Mooney 68

SOUTHEND UTD 2

Murphy 1, Dalby 34

SHRIMPERS’ GLEE: Southend celebrate their second goal

PICTURE: Michael Ripley

RELEGATION-threatened Southend United returned to winning ways with a hard-fought victory at free-scoring Altrincham to leap out of the drop zone.

First-half goals from Rhys Murphy and Sam Darby were enough to withstand a second-half fight back.

But Steve Arnold’s second-half penalty save from Ryan Colclough saw the Shrimpers achieve a first away win since August.

Manager Kevin Maher beamed: “I’m delighte...