Altrincham 1-2 Southend United: Penalty hero seals away-day joy for boss Kev

Robins fail to repeat heroics
By Andy Marshall
ALTRINCHAM 1
Mooney 68
SOUTHEND UTD 2
Murphy 1, Dalby 34
SHRIMPERS’ GLEE: Southend celebrate their second goal
PICTURE: Michael Ripley
RELEGATION-threatened Southend United returned to winning ways with a hard-fought victory at free-scoring Altrincham to leap out of the drop zone.
First-half goals from Rhys Murphy and Sam Darby were enough to withstand a second-half fight back.
But Steve Arnold’s second-half penalty save from Ryan Colclough saw the Shrimpers achieve a first away win since August.
Manager Kevin Maher beamed: “I’m delighte...
