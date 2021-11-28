Woking 1-2 Barnet: Marriott’s late magic enough to sink Cards

By Peter Moore

WOKING 1

McNerney 2

BARNET 2

Marriott 28, 90

ADAM Marriott struck late to ensure Barnet took all three points and continued their impressive form under Dean Brennan.

The Bees have now won six games in their last ten since Brennan has been at the helm.

In a poor game, Woking took a second-minute lead through Joe McNerney before Marriott headed the Bees level on 28 minutes.

And the former Eastleigh and King’s Lynn striker capped a fine individual display by grabbing the winner for the Bees in stoppage time.

“I’m delighted with the character we showed today,” a jubilant Bren...