Former Weymouth manager Mark Molesley takes over at Aldershot Town

National League club Aldershot Town have wasted little time in naming a successor to former manager Danny Searle after they confirmed Mark Molesley as their new boss.

Searle’s departure was confirmed on Monday lunchtime and former Southend United and Weymouth boss Molesley was appointed as the Shots’ new manager hours later.

Tom Prodomo has been named as the club’s new assistant manager and Terry Brown returns to the EBB Stadium to form part of a new-look management team.

The Shots have also confirmed former number two Anwar Uddin has departed.

In a statement released on the club website, Molesley said: “I’m delighted to be back at a club that is very close to my heart.

“My dream came true when I became a professional footballer at this club and I would be lying if I never thought of going back to the club as a manager.

“I just think any success I have ever been involved in has been built around great people and speaking to the Chairman and seeing some familiar faces, I know that there’s good people at this football club who want the same things I do.

“My connection with the club is the reason I wanted to come back and I can’t wait to get started.”

Chairman Shahid Azeem added: “Firstly, we want to thank Danny and Anwar for his commitment to the club during a difficult period as previously mentioned, but despite this, there were successful periods during his tenure too and we are grateful for his efforts.

“But we’re excited for the future with Mark and Terry returning to the club and looking forward to seeing them returning to The EBB Stadium.

“If you look at Mark’s managerial career, he’s had success with Weymouth before, earning him a move to the league and not only that, they’ve been here before on and off the pitch, so they know the history of the football club and they know what it means to the club and also to the supporters too.

“We want everyone to get back supporting the new management team and let’s hope for a successful season.”