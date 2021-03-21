Paul Fairclough: Barnet need a platform for the next manager

By Matt Badcock

BACK TO BUSINESS: Barnet caretaker manager Paul Fairclough

PAUL FAIRCLOUGH insists the next Barnet manager won’t have to lift a squad off the canvas.

The struggling Bees are searching for their third boss of the season following Tim Flowers’ recent exit that saw Fairclough return to the club he led into the Football League in 2005 for a brief caretaker role.

A 2-2 draw at Bromley last Saturday brought a welcome point following a run of 12 defeats and one win in 13 National League games.

That was followed with a narrow 2-1 defeat at high-flying Stockport County on Tuesd...