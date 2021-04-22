Chesterfield swoop for Bradford City striker Danny Rowe

Chesterfield manager James Rowe has continued to rebuild the Spireites squad with the signing of Bradford City striker Danny Rowe.

Picture: Alamy

The 32-year-old striker forged a reputation as one of non-league football’s most prolific strikers after plundering his way to 192 goals in 293 appearances during a six-year stay at AFC Fylde.

Rowe’s form with the Coasters captured the attention of several Football League clubs but he remained at Mill Farm until Oldham Athletic signed him for an undisclosed fee in January 2020.

He ended a one-year stay at Boundary Park when he joined League Two rivals Bradford City in January – but will now return to the National League after completing a move to Chesterfield.

After joining the Spireites, he told the club website: “Obviously the aim is to get back into the Football League and the set-up here is brilliant.

“I spoke to the manager and he really wanted me to come. I have come here to play games and enjoy my football. I can’t wait to get going.”

Rowe could make his Chesterfield debut when his new side visit Wrexham on Saturday.