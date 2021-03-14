Jimmy Shan blames Solihull Moors departure on ‘bloody bad luck’

By David Lawrence

AXED Jimmy Shan has blamed his departure from Solihull Moors this week on ‘bloody bad luck’.

One win in nine meant the writing was on the wall going in to Tuesday’s clash with promotion-chasing Stockport – and after losing that one 5-0 the axe fell less than 24 hours later.

But Shan believes that even after such a torrid run, the Moors remain in the running for a play-off place.

“I’m disappointed that we have come away from the football club,” he said. “We had enough confidence and belief that we could get there - turn draws into wins and losses into draws so that the fo...